Adnan Zaylani will oversee the financial markets and development sectors, says central bank.

PETALING JAYA: The finance ministry has approved the appointment of Adnan Zaylani as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)’s deputy governor for a three-year term, effective Sept 1, 2023.

According to BNM, Adnan will oversee the financial markets and development sectors.

He previously held the position of assistant governor at the central bank starting from Aug 1, 2016, where he oversaw responsibilities related to financial markets and the investment sector.

“Now as a deputy governor, Adnan will be a member of the bank’s board of directors and continue to serve on various committees of the bank, including the committees of management, monetary policy, reserve management, financial risk management, financial stability, and joint policy,” it said in a statement today.

Adnan joined BNM in 1994 and holds a Master of Public Policy from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

He also holds a Master of Science in Global Market Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The central bank said throughout Adnan’s 29-year career with BNM, he has been involved in diverse areas of central banking – ranging from investments and financial markets, foreign exchange policy, Islamic finance, and the development of the financial sector.

He is currently the financial markets committee chairman and a member of the board executive committee of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation.

Adnan also sits on the board of directors of the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) and the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance.

Besides Adnan, the other two BNM deputy governors are Jessica Chew and Marzunisham Omar.