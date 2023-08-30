KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s gains to open higher today on the back of Wall Street’s improved performance overnight.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) is likely to experience stronger trading activity today, accompanied by positive catalysts emerging from the domestic scene, as well as higher trading value and volume.

“Also, with the positive performance on Wall Street overnight, we think the buying interest may spill over to the stocks on the local front, specifically within the technology sector,” it said.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street’s positive sentiment was boosted by the latest decline in US consumer sentiment and job openings for July, illustrating that the country’s economy may be cooling down.

“Yesterday, the FBM KLCI surged past the 1,450 mark underpinned by solid buying support from foreign funds across the board.

“Though we believe the same can be expected today, we reckon buying may be muted somewhat as the local bourse will be closed in celebration of Merdeka Day tomorrow.

“Therefore, we expect the index to hover at the 1,450-1,460 range with interests focusing on the telcos in view that the equity holdings in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) will be finalised today,” he added.

At 9.17 am, the FBM KLCI rose 3.76 points to 1,458.20 from 1,454.44 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 1.79 points firmer at 1,456.23.

The broader market was positive with advancers surpassing decliners 252 to 209, while 285 counters were unchanged, 1,632 untraded and 70 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 539.08 million units worth RM260.76 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 4 sen to RM9.13, Public Bank and CIMB improved 5 sen each to RM4.19 and RM5.68, Petronas Chemicals decreased 2 sen to RM7.17, while Tenaga Nasional was flat at RM9.92.

Of the actives, Capital A increased 6.5 sen to RM1.02, Pesona Metro inched up 0.5 sen to 19.5 sen, Ekovest reduced 3 sen to 47 sen, Velesto Energy edged down 1 sen to 23.5 sen while Iskandar Waterfront City was flat at 76 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 25.26 points to 10,773.07, the FBMT 100 Index added 26.14 points to 10,448.67, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 1.49 points to 10,952.47 and the FBM 70 Index was 32.43 points higher at 14,298.54, while the FBM ACE Index gave up 16.48 points to 5,239.99.

Sector-wise, the energy index added 3.35 points to 835.66, the industrial products and services index lost 0.23 of-a-point to 172.55, the plantation index slid 9.81 points to 6,931.69 and the financial services index jumped 104.5 points to 16,433.23.