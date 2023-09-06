PM’s proposals were raised during the 11th Asean-US Summit attended by US vice-president Kamala Harris.

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wants further cooperation with the US, focusing on deeper economic collaboration through the trade and investment framework agreement and broadened economic engagement.

He emphasised the importance of supporting foreign direct investment, internationalising micro, small and medium enterprises, promoting green growth for climate sustainability, and ensuring efficient resource use and food security.

The prime minister’s proposals were put forth in his intervention during the 11th Asean-US Summit here, attended by US vice-president Kamala Harris and led by Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

In the realm of digitalisation, he encouraged the US to collaborate with Asean to advance digital transformation in the region, encompassing digital infrastructure connectivity, inclusion, 5G, as well as digital data policy and regulation.

On energy, Anwar said Asean has set a goal to generate 23% of primary energy from renewables by 2025 and seeks support from the US to achieve this target.

Malaysia also welcomed the US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly the summit leader’s statement on advancing the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific during this summit.

“This is exceptionally critical for countries committed to democratic principles and accountability in the region,” he said.

During the Asean-Canada Summit attended by Justin Trudeau, Anwar said that “Canada has been a highly dependable ally”, stating that Trudeau is well aware of Asean’s stance, along with that of his Western colleagues.

“Therefore, we look forward to further collaboration, including the Asean-Canada Free Trade Agreement and issues of climate change,” he added.