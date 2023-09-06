The local bourse was driven by bargain hunting in financial, energy sectors, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended higher today, driven by bargain-hunting in selected financial and energy blue chips amid a mixed performance in regional markets, dealers said.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said shares in Bursa, particularly energy stocks, closed mostly higher following the rise in crude oil prices.

He noted that the key regional indices finished mixed as investors were cautious following negative cues from global equities overnight.

“Rising crude oil prices are amplifying inflation concerns which may cause central banks to reconsider their stance on interest rates.

“China and Hong Kong stocks saw high volatility ahead of China’s August trade data set to be released on Thursday,” he told Bernama today.

He said the near-term outlook remains cautious but the local bourse was being fuelled by its enticing valuations, increasing trade volume and continuous support from local institutions.

“Hence, we anticipate the benchmark index to trend within the 1,455-1,475 range for the rest of the week.

“From a technical point of view, immediate resistance and support are unchanged at 1,490 and 1,440 respectively,” he added.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.79 points to end at 1,460.62 from 1,454.83 at yesterday’s close.

The barometer index opened 0.18 points higher at 1,455.01 and moved between 1,454.25 and 1,463.04 during the session.

On the broader market, gainers thumped decliners 531 to 380, with 458 counters unchanged, 942 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover increased marginally to 4.18 billion units worth RM2.13 billion against Tuesday’s 4.09 billion units worth RM2.39 billion.

CIMB and Mr DIY were the top two contributors towards the local benchmark index’s uptrend with a total of 2.31 points, rising 7 sen each to RM5.72 and RM1.52, respectively.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga Nasional improved 5 sen each to RM9.18 and RM9.96, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals gained 6 sen to RM7.20.

Public Bank was flat at RM4.25 and IHH Healthcare declined 2 sen to RM5.90.

Of the actives, KNM Group added 2 sen to 12 sen, Sapura Energy earned 0.5 sen to 6 sen, Ekovest rose 1 sen to 54.5 sen while Classita was flat at 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 55.84 points to 10,794.68, the FBMT100 Index gained 54.77 points to 10,463.08 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 55.67 points to 10,966.60.

The FBM 70 Index jumped 131.18 points to 14,305.93 while the FBM ACE Index added 21.04 points to 5,229.92.

Sector-wise, the financial services index advanced 59.17 points to 16,492.53, the industrial products and services index was 0.63 of a point better at 173.46 and the energy index ticked up 11.78 points to 865.03.

The plantation index slipped 31.52 points to 6,858.96.

The Main Market volume rose to 3.04 billion units worth RM1.89 billion from 3.01 billion units worth RM2.14 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover increased to 398.38 million units valued at RM54.07 million against yesterday’s 392.7 million units valued at RM59.18 million.

The ACE Market volume widened to 745.89 million shares worth RM183.28 million from 665.41 million shares worth RM186.82 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 495.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (493.65 million); construction (173.88 million); technology (151.74 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (65.93 million); property (404.51 million); plantation (31.61 million); REITs (13.27 million), closed/fund (7,000); energy (984.01 million); healthcare (70.71 million); telecommunications and media (27.04 million); transportation and logistics (49.46 million); and utilities (75.47 million).