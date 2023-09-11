The Agnelli family deems financial results ‘no longer sustainable’ and has been embarrassed by the club’s legal issues.

ROME: The Exor holding company that owns Juventus is considering putting the Serie A club up for sale, Italian daily Il Giornale wrote on Monday, without citing sources.

Exor, which is controlled by the Agnelli family and listed in the Netherlands, considers Juventus’s recent financial results “no longer sustainable” and has been embarrassed by its judicial problems, the newspaper said.

Exor believes that after operations to clean up the accounts of Italy’s most historically successful team it can put it on sale for at least €1.5 billion (US$1.61 billion), Il Giornale added.

Juventus was banned from UEFA competition for this season after finishing seventh in Serie A last term due to a 10-points deduction for alleged false accounting practices.

Speculation has arisen in the past about the possibility of Exor selling Juventus, and in May a company spokesman told Reuters its commitment to the club “remains unchanged”.