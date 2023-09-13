Traders remain cautious ahead of tonight’s US CPI data release, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia’s barometer index ended slightly positive today despite cautious trading throughout the day.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said most investors continued to exhibit a wait-and-see attitude ahead of tonight’s US consumer price index (CPI) data.

“The local market remains cautious for the short-term, due to fears of a US rate hike, while needing some catalysts to move upwards.

“Investors are hoping the US will not increase its interest rate. If this materialises, we expect the market to turn positive,” he said.

It was widely expected that the Federal Reserve would leave the rate unchanged at the September meeting with a chance of a hike in November.

“Hence, we expect the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to remain in consolidation mode for the time being unless there are new catalysts to drive a change,” he told Bernama.

On top of that, investors are also concerned about China’s slower-than-expected stimulus plan rollout, he said.

Meanwhile, traders also showed interest in undervalued stocks in the oil and gas industry due to a rise in oil prices, which have reached a nearly 10-month high due to supply constraints.

This trend is also observed in other industries such as plantation, healthcare, energy, technology, and construction.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI improved by 0.15 of-a-point to end at its intraday high of 1,453.54.

The index opened 6.36 points lower at 1,444.81 from 1,453.39 at yesterday’s close.

Market breadth was mixed, with 480 decliners outnumbering 405 gainers, while 440 counters were unchanged and 1,009 untraded.

Turnover was lower at 2.51 billion units worth RM1.88 billion against Tuesday’s 2.88 billion units worth RM1.99 billion.

Bursa heavyweights Petronas Chemicals jumped 22 sen to RM7.22, Tenaga Nasional was 11 sen higher at RM9.95, Sime Darby Plantation added 5 sen to RM4.36 and Maybank eased 2 sen to RM9.12.

Of the actives, Capital A went up 8 sen to 97 sen, Berjaya Land added 2.5 sen to 29.5 sen and Armada improved by 1.5 sen to 53.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index was 5.46 points better at 10,385.83, the FBM Emas Index was 5.91 points higher at 10,706.01, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 56.36 points to 10,917.33 and the FBM 70 Index increased 26.2 points to 14,088.35.

The FBM ACE Index fell 21.65 points to 5,144.3.

Sector-wise, the financial services index fell 105.98 points to 16,330.94, while the energy index added 24.71 points to 880.41, the plantation index edged up 44.63 points to 6,928.91 and the industrial products and services index was higher by 1.44 points to 172.17.