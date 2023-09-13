Kota Melaka MP has alleged that the group is still accepting fees for foreign worker permit renewal despite the expiry of its services contract.

PETALING JAYA: MyEG Services Bhd has refuted allegations of illegally collecting fees for its foreign worker permit renewal services.

In a bourse filing today, MyEG clarified that there has been no misrepresentation by itself regarding the services offered on its online platform.

The group also reconfirmed that all its services are consistently provided in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated by the Malaysian government.

The clarification came as a direct response to comments made by Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Khoo claimed that MyEG’s services contract with the immigration department had been suspended since February and the company is still accepting fees for the services via its website.

He cited an example where a factory with 10 workers has made an online payment of RM2,000 per person, equivalent to a total payment of RM20,000 to MyEG.

“After that, they waited and when the permits didn’t arrive, they went to the immigration department, which informed them that MyEG had been temporarily suspended and that their employer had to pay another RM20,000 to renew the employees’ permits,” Khoo said.

“They already paid RM20,000 to MyEG, but MyEG doesn’t refund them, asking them to first show proof that they have paid and renewed their permits with the immigration department,” he added.

In July, MyEG said it had received a notification letter from the finance ministry, which agreed to an extension of the company’s contract on processing foreign worker permits.

MyEG said the terms of the extension will be finalised pursuant to further discussion with the government in due course and an agreement will be signed at a later stage.

However, MyEG did not disclose whether those who paid the company would face delays in getting the work permits issued by the immigration department.

As at 12.30pm, MyEG’s share price was down by 0.5 sen or 0.64% at 78 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM5.83 billion.