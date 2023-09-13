The collaboration will intensify sustainability initiatives to accelerate growth of clean energy.

PETALING JAYA: National oil corporation Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Gentari Sdn Bhd and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined forces to intensify their sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives.

Petronas senior vice-president of project delivery and technology Bacho Pilong said the group believes that collaborations such as this are vital to support Asia’s and global transition towards clean energy.

He added that this partnership was built upon the group’s long-standing relationship with Amazon and AWS, as well as Gentari’s expertise in clean energy solutions.

Gentari, a subsidiary of Petronas, was formed to accelerate the adoption and commercialisation of clean energy locally and abroad.

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms to individuals, companies and governments.

“We invite like-minded partners to join forces in strengthening a sprawling innovation ecosystem that can address the many challenges along our journey to actualise a sustainable future together,” he added.

Under the collaboration, Petronas and AWS will explore designing and constructing a state-of-the-art plant that incorporates cutting-edge technology, robotics, and automation solutions similar to those used in Amazon warehouses and facilities.

This venture is to scale existing research and development efforts by Petronas for the potential production of microalgae oil as feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel.

In addition, Amazon intends to evaluate Petronas’s low-carbon and alternative fuel solutions for potential integration in diverse areas such as mobility, stationary power applications, and carbon management.

Petronas will also continue leveraging AWS’s cloud technology to enhance and expand its existing and new solutions.

These include the Setel e-wallet and Stear, a cloud-based logistics solution and services platform built on AWS for the offshore industry.

AWS, meanwhile, will continue to upskill technical and non-technical Petronas employees and strengthen their digital literacy through its training and certification programmes, in line with its commitment to help develop a digitally trained workforce in Malaysia.

Looking abroad, Gentari will support the decarbonisation of Amazon’s India transportation network by working with third-party delivery service partners to electrify their transport vehicles.

The collaboration will involve Gentari providing EVs and accompanying fleet management services for Amazon’s third-party delivery service partners.

Amazon has committed to deploying 10,000 EVs in its India delivery fleet by 2025 as part of its mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.