KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia bounced to close at its intra-day high today as China’s better-than-expected latest economic data lifted regional sentiment.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said regional market undertones continued to improve as investors cheered the release of China’s retail sales and industrial output figures for August that far surpassed economists’ expectations.

The country’s retail sales grew by 4.6% last month compared to a year ago, while industrial production expanded 4.5%.

He said market sentiments also got a boost from China’s move late yesterday to cut its reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points, injecting around US$69 billion (RM323 billion) to aid its economic recovery.

“Market confidence is also on the rise as investors anticipate a halt in the US interest rate hike. As a result, we expect the domestic benchmark index to continue its upswing,” he told Bernama.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) bagged 9.45 points to 1,459.03 from yesterday’s close of 1,449.58.

The index opened 0.49 points lower at 1,449.09 and hit an intra-day low of 1,448.75.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered decliners 550 to 387 while 428 counters were unchanged, 1,008 untraded and 23 suspended.

Turnover jumped to 4.02 billion units worth RM4.31 billion against yesterday’s 2.96 billion units worth RM2.2 billion.

At the close, Petronas Chemicals led heavyweight counters, surging 26 sen, or 3.63%, to RM7.43, followed by Kuala Lumpur Kepong, which surged RM1.60, or 7.37%, to RM23.32.

Sime Darby Plantations jumped 18 sen, or 4.09%, to RM4.58 while CIMB and Tenaga Nasional were nine sen better each at RM5.78 and RM10.06, respectively.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy eased 0.5 to 5.5 sen while YTL was flat at RM2.08 and Ekovest gained 2.5 sen to 55 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index went up 69.07 points to 10,444.79, the FBM Emas Index added 70.71 points to 10,771.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 72.08 points to 11,011.35.

The FBM 70 Index gained 100.28 points to 14,251.83 while the FBM ACE Index was 44.94 points higher at 5,209.50.

Sector-wise, the financial services index widened 92.81 points to 16,330.23, the energy index was 12.45 points better at 893.86 and the industrial products and services index inched up 2.24 points to 174.48.

The plantation index rose by 72.01 points to 7,037.21.

The main market’s volume widened to 3.02 billion units worth RM4.08 billion from 2.12 billion units worth RM2 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover jumped to 464.07 million units valued at RM68.52 million against yesterday’s 288.45 million units valued at RM41.4 million.

The ACE Market volume, however, narrowed to 536.34 million shares worth RM159.08 million from 546.61 million shares worth RM157.78 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 336.91 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (449.74 million); construction (195.4 million); technology (260 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (109.68 million); property (377.8 million); plantation (100 million); REITs (102 million), closed/fund (17,000); energy (580.58 million); healthcare (69.22 million); telecommunications and media (85.38 million); transportation and logistics (100.84 million); and utilities (246.62 million).