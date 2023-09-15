The initiative is aimed at alluring more visitors to the city, says mayor Rumaizi Baharin.

PETALING JAYA: The Ipoh city council (MBI) plans to build more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the near term, especially around high-attraction places and strategic areas under the city council’s purview.

Its mayor Rumaizi Baharin said the initiative is aimed at alluring more visitors to the city, especially EV users.

“As we recognise the increasing usage of EVs in the country, MBI and XOX Bhd will identify suitable locations around Ipoh and provide the related services,” he told reporters after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at MBI Building here yesterday.

MBI yesterday signed a MoU with telecommunication company XOX as their strategic technology partner to improve existing infrastructure and services in terms of digitalisation.

The signing ceremony was attended by XOX’s CEO Roy Ho, COO Winson Wong and MBI council member Mazlan Rahman.

Rumaizi said the collaboration is not only aimed at building EV charging stations but also involves other initiatives, including enhancing public transportation through digital electronic applications.

Meanwhile, Ho said XOX is aiming to gradually establish 50 to 200 EV charging stations in Ipoh.

“If an area of attraction provides EV charging station facilities, it will certainly add value to attract more visitors to that location.

“We plan to build the facilities in stages so that this facility not only can be enjoyed by users from outside Ipoh but also has a direct impact on the surrounding community,” he said.

At the signing ceremony, MBI and XOX also renewed their collaboration signed on May 24 last year which aimed to foster cooperation under the latest strategic technology-sharing programme.

The collaboration also strengthened the fundamental parameters in the field of digital innovation, signifying the joint commitment of both parties to explore and assess the feasibility of joint projects in several key areas.