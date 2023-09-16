The cursive logo will continue to adorn familiar consumer products like Band-Aid and Tylenol.

WASHINGTON: In a significant departure from its iconic 135-year-old logo, Johnson & Johnson has unveiled a new corporate logo, reported dpa news agency.

The traditional cursive signature, reminiscent of co-founder James Wood Johnson’s handwriting, is being replaced with a contemporary font as the company shifts its focus toward medical devices and medications.

This change comes in the wake of Johnson & Johnson’s recent split into two separate entities: one focused on medical devices and medications and the other on consumer health products, operating under the brand name Kenvue.

The decision to introduce the Kenvue brand aligns with Johnson & Johnson’s strategy to shift the corporate identity into the background and allow their well-established product brands to take centre stage. This approach is reminiscent of other consumer product conglomerates such as Unilever, the parent company of Dove and Hellmann’s, and Procter & Gamble, which owns Bounty and Charmin.

Kenvue began trading as an independent company a few weeks ago.

The retirement of the signature J&J logo marks the end of an era, as the company once proudly claimed it was one of the world’s longest-used corporate emblems.

Over time, the new logo will gradually replace the old one on Johnson & Johnson’s medical equipment and pharmaceutical products.