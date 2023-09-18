The top three sectors with net foreign inflows last week were utilities, construction and plantation, says MIDF Research.

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors turned net buyers on Bursa Malaysia after three weeks of continuous net selling, said MIDF Research.

The research house said external funds made a net purchase of RM23.1 million in the past week, marking a significant turnaround from the RM27.7 million in net sales the previous week.

In its fund flow report for the week ended Sept 15, the research house stated that the week started with outflows, but shifted to inflows from Wednesday to Friday, totalling RM318.9 million.

Foreign investors had been net sellers of domestic equities at a rate of RM2.47 billion year-to-date (YTD).

“The top three sectors with net foreign inflows last week were utilities (RM105.5 million), construction (RM53.6 million), and plantation (RM49.9 million).

“The sectors with net foreign outflows were healthcare (RM50.5 million), REITs (RM50 million), and consumer products and services (RM22.4 million),” it said.

According to MIDF, local institutions snapped a four-week net buying streak by selling RM131.5 million worth of shares last week, resulting in net inflows of RM3.16 billion YTD.

“For the tenth consecutive week, local retailers continued to sell domestic equities, with net sales amounting to RM103.7 million last week. YTD, local retailers have seen outflows of RM687.3 million,” it added.

In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume (ADTV) by retail investors (-12.9%) and local institutions (-9.6%), while foreign investors saw an increase (+68.5%).