The group is among the top 3% in the healthcare equipment and supplies category.

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corporation Bhd has retained its spot in the emerging markets category of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2023 for the fifth year in a row.

This achievement demonstrates the group’s “unwavering dedication” to advancing sustainable practices in the glove manufacturing industry, it said in a press statement today.

The world’s largest glove manufacturer also achieved an enhanced score in the FTSE Russell environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings.

The DJSI represents the top 10% of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets based on long-term ESG criteria.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell’s ESG ratings and data model empower investors to assess a company’s management of ESG issues across multiple dimensions.

The group made a particularly remarkable achievement in the healthcare equipment and supplies category on the DJSI, ranking among the top 3% compared to its industry peers.

It attributed its success to its ongoing efforts to elevate sustainability standards across its business operations and transparency to ESG disclosures.

Top Glove managing director Lim Cheong Guan said the honours are an indicator of the company’s dedication to its corporate guiding principle of ‘doing well by doing good’.

“We remain committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve, while protecting the environment, and upholding strong ethical principles in our business practices,” he said.

In 2022, Top Glove launched its comprehensive sustainability policy that outlines its commitments to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, governance, and traceability until its 2025 financial year.

At noon break, Top Glove Corp Bhd’s shares were down by 0.5 sen or 0.62% at 80 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM6.61 billion.