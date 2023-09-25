The investments have created at least 15,895 high-value jobs in the digital economy, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has secured over RM37.4 billion investment commitments in the digital technology sector and created at least 15,895 high-value jobs as of last month, said communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that this remarkable achievement reflects foreign investors’ confidence in Malaysia Digital (MD), the national strategic initiative driving the digital economy.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding worth RM19.84 billion between Malaysian and Chinese companies, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as an attractive destination for investments,” he said when officiating the Malaysia Digital Expo (MDX) 2023 here today.

Led by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), MDX 2023 is a key initiative under MD that aims to position Malaysia as a leading digital nation in the Asean region.

The expo is a platform for local and international companies to collaborate and explore new opportunities in the digital economy, and showcase Malaysia’s digital assets to attract high-value digital investments.

Starting today until Nov 8, the expo will feature a series of events to be held nationwide, including conferences, workshops, exhibitions and networking sessions, culminating in the prestigious MDX grand finale and exclusive industry awards dinner.

The event is expected to attract over 150,000 participants from around the world, including investors, entrepreneurs, technology start-ups, trade associations, policymakers and digital professionals.

The expo is supported by auxiliary events such as the Malaysia Digital Content Festival 2023, Malaysia-Japan Digital Exchange, World Congress Information Technology on Innovation and Technology 2023, Malaysia Cloud and Datacentre Convention 2023 and the #mydigitalmaker Fair 2023 Finale.

Other events include the Smart Melaka International Conference and Expo 2023, the UK Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Conference 2023 and the 7th Selangor International Business Summit 2023.