The contract involves concrete structure works for a factory construction project at Taman Perindustrian Batu Berendam Free Trade Zone, Melaka.

PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd (KPM) has bagged a RM203.06 million contract from Samsung-KP JV, a consortium comprising KPM and Samsung C&T (KL) Sdn Bhd.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, Kerjaya Prospek said KPM will undertake the concrete structure works (substructure and superstructure) for the TIEM2 Bump/ Probe/ AT factory construction project located at Taman Perindustrian Batu Berendam Free Trade Zone, Melaka.

The contract covers the execution and completion of reinforced concrete works. The works will commence on Sept 29 and will be concluded in one year.

“The contract work is part of the construction work covered in the letter of award granted by Texas Instruments Electronic Malaysia Sdn Bhd to Samsung-KP JV as announced by the group to Bursa on Oct 26, 2022,” it said.

The award letter was received on Sept 25, the filing said.

At market close, Kerjaya Prospek’s share price was up by two sen or 1.59% at RM1.28, giving it a market capitalisation of RM1.62 billion.