Project, to be undertaken by Sunway unit Umech Land, will have a gross development value of RM3.5 billion.

PETALING JAYA: Penang Development Corporation (PDC) will develop a new industrial park in Batu Kawan, Seberang Perai, as part of the state’s continued industrial expansion.

The 559-acre park, which will be developed jointly with Umech Land Sdn Bhd, has been designed for factories, industrial lots and commercial lots with a gross development value of at least RM3.5 billion.

The joint development agreement was signed by PDC and Umech Land on behalf of Sunway Bhd today.

Sunway has a 70% interest in Umech Land through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sunway Gambier Sdn Bhd.

The new industrial park is located just 4km away from the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge and a 30-minute drive from the Penang Port.

The vision is to position the industrial park as a global hub for cutting-edge industrial technology, research, development and collaboration, Sunway said in a media release today.

Batu Kawan has emerged as the new industrial centre for Penang.