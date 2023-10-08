Production is scheduled to commence in mid-2024.

KUALA LUMPUR: Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd (DLMI) intends to double production next year after shifting to its new RM540 million facility in Bandar Enstek, Labu, near KLIA.

The facility, which sits on 12.9ha, will deploy eight production lanes. Production is scheduled to commence in mid-2024.

Managing director Ramjeet Kaur Virik said the land is three times the size of its Petaling Jaya factory, from where it is still operating.

The new manufacturing hub will house a distribution centre, enabling DLMI to operate an end-to-end production cycle.

It will also have a research and development (R&D) centre to enable the dairy company to create and innovate products with export potential, she said.

DLMI is also exercising economic, environmental, social and governance principles in line with the parent company’s long-term ambition to balance between business and sustainability.

She said the company is committed to reducing 30% of its carbon footprint.

Ramjeet said DLMI wants to build a regional manufacturing hub. Together with parent company Royal FrieslandCampina NV, it wants to raise the nutritional intake among children.

DLMI had a market share of 28.1% and a 34.2% share in terms of volume in August this year.