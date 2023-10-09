Rayner Teo’s role as chief executive officer will be taken over by COO Stuart Cross for the time being.

KUALA LUMPUR: MYAirline Sdn Bhd announced yesterday that Rayner Teo has resigned as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective Oct 7, 2023, due to health considerations.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer Stuart Cross will assume the responsibilities of interim CEO, the low-cost carrier said.

“The board of directors of MYAirline will appoint a new CEO in due course which will also be subject to regulatory approvals,” it said in a statement.

MYAirline said Teo’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in the carrier’s rise since its launch in December 2022.

It also said that the board of directors had extended its deepest gratitude to Rayner for his outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to MYAirline.

“We wholeheartedly support Rayner’s decision to prioritise his health and well-being. With an existing robust team of experienced airline leadership, our commitment to our passengers, employees, and partners remains steadfast.

“We will continue to deliver exceptional services and uphold our high standards of safety and reliability,” it said.

On its operations, MYAirline said it is in advanced stages of finalising strategic partnerships that hold significant promise for the future growth of the airline and the team has been working diligently to ensure all necessary steps taken to facilitate a seamless integration of any strategic partnership.

It also said its operations remain steadfast although it has been necessary to consolidate certain routes as it transitions from its first summer to winter flight schedules.

“The situation has been further compounded by the delayed delivery of some aircraft that were originally scheduled to be operational by now,” it explained.

MYAirline expressed confidence that the dedicated team and leadership will continue to drive success as it continues to evolve and expand across the region.