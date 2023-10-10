It follows similar decisions by major airlines to cancel flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

WASHINGTON: Major US airlines Delta on Monday said it was cancelling all flights to Israel until the end of the month after the shock attack by Hamas militants.

“As Delta continues monitoring events in the region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Tel Aviv flights through Oct 31, 2023,” the company said.

“Our hearts are with those who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers trying to depart Tel Aviv,” it added.

Delta’s suspension follows similar decisions by American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair and others that this weekend pulled flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

American Airlines on Monday said it operated two flights out of Tel Aviv on Saturday and Sunday to deal with customers and crew members at the airport.

“Our Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume,” American added.

Israeli flag carrier El Al said Sunday that it was maintaining its Tel Aviv flights for now, though some flights operated by foreign partners had been cancelled.

El Al said it was operating “in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli security forces”, with all flights now departing only from Terminal Three at Ben Gurion.