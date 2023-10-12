The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2026.

PETALING JAYA: IJM Corp Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd has secured a contract worth RM1.1 billion from Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, IJM Corp said the contract is related to the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link project).

IJM Construction secured the proposed design, construction, and completion of Package 2A Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQC) and Package 2B ICQC external works for the RTS Link project.

“The contract also has a provisional sum of RM155 million, which shall be inclusive of the prevailing sales and services tax.

“The RTS Link project is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2026,” IJM Corp said.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the project is expected to contribute to the future earnings of the group, it added.

At market close, IJM Corp’s share price increased by six sen or 3.24% to RM1.91, giving the group a market capitalisation of RM6.97 billion.