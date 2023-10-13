Growth derived mainly from the ICT manufacturing industry, says statistics department.

PETALING JAYA: Information and communications technology (ICT) and e-commerce contributed 23% to the nation’s economy with 14.8% growth to register RM412.3 billion in 2022 from RM359.3 billion in 2021, said the statistics department.

Chief statistician Uzir Mahidin said ICT and e-commerce showed an increase of 14.8% compared to 12.2% in the previous year.

He said the gross value added ICT industry (GVAICT) recorded RM243.7 billion with a growth of 12.4% compared to 7.8% in the previous year.

“This growth was supported by the ICT manufacturing industry with a better growth of 21.3% compared to 11% in 2021,” he said in a statement.

Uzir said components and electronic boards, communication equipment and consumer electronics remained the main contributors to ICT manufacturing with 35.7%.

He said the gross value added of e-commerce registered RM239.1 billion with a growth of 18.9% in 2022 compared to 22.7% a year earlier.

“The contribution of e-commerce to gross domestic product was 13.3% comprising e-commerce in ICT industries at 3.9% and e-commerce in other industries at 9.4%.

The manufacturing sector remained the major contributor to the gross value added of e-commerce with a contribution of 53.4%, followed by the services sector at 43%,” he said.

Meanwhile, employment in the ICT industry has increased by 1% to 1.22 million persons in 2022, with a contribution of 7.9% to total employment.

The contribution was dominated by ICT manufacturing at 36.1%, followed by ICT services (29.3%) and ICT trade (21.7%).

Uzir said the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review for 2021-2025 underscores the importance of the technology-based and digital industry, focusing on advanced technology adoption, including artificial intelligence, advanced materials and quantum computing as key drivers of industry growth.

“Malaysia’s digital future is centred on creating an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, attracts investment and propels the nation towards a prosperous and sustainable future,” he said.