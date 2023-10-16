Nevertheless, the valuations of FBM KLCI remains attractive for investors, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed broadly lower today, in tandem with the weaker performance in regional bourses as cautious sentiment following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on investors’ risk appetite.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the local market was subdued as selling pressure mounts across the region as escalated conflicts in the Middle East continue to hurt investor sentiment.

He said the ongoing conflict sent shockwaves through the oil markets, intensifying the existing uncertainties that were already looming over the US interest rate hike and global economic outlook.

“As for the local stock market, sentiment may be cautious, given the increasing market risks and volatility in the global markets.

“Nevertheless, we believe the valuations of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remains attractive and hold potential for investors,” he told Bernama.

Thong added that considering the trading pattern of the benchmark index, it is likely to enter a consolidation phase until fresh catalysts emerge.

Consequently, the FBM KLCI is expected to trade within the 1,430 and 1,450 range for the week, with immediate support at 1,430 and resistance at 1,460, he added.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI eased 5.18 points to 1,438.96 from Friday’s close of 1,444.14.

The key index, which opened 1.22 points better at 1,445.36, moved between 1,436.5 and 1,446.12 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with decliners thumping advancers 597 to 284, while 451 counters were unchanged, 1,022 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.09 billion units worth RM1.92 billion from 3.22 billion units worth RM1.8 billion on Friday.

The key regional markets were also in negative territory due to the same factors mentioned earlier.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 0.69% to 3,163.89, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.03% to 31,659.03, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.97% to 17,640.36, while China’s SSE Composite dipped 0.46% to 3,073.81.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB shed 5 sen to RM5.61, Tenaga lost 7 sen to RM9.95, IHH Healthcare slipped 1 sen to RM5.95, while both Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.98 and RM4.17 respectively.

Of the actives, Classita slipped 1 sen to 6 sen, Asdion bagged 3 sen to 6 sen, Compugates inched up 0.5 sen to 1.5 sen, while Widad, KNM and Sarawak Consolidated were flat at 55 sen, 11.5 sen and 51 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 35.88 points to 10,659.06, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 32.29 points to 10,324.59, the FBM 70 Index slid 23.15 points to 14,190.26, the FBM ACE Index fell 27.76 points to 5,117.19, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 46.8 points to 10,878.67.

Sector-wise, the industrial products and services index added 0.9 of-a-point to 175.34, the energy index was 5.1 points higher at 882.46, while the plantation index lost 36.57 points to 6,826.16, and the financial services index slipped 36.25 points to 16,227.93.

The Main Market volume increased to 1.98 billion units worth RM1.73 billion from 1.94 billion units worth RM1.55 billion on Friday.

Warrants turnover declined to 332.86 million units valued at RM41.44 million against 371.45 million units valued at RM49.13 million previously.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 755.45 million shares worth RM213 million from 895.89 million shares worth RM195.28 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 476.84 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (408.49 million); construction (209.39 million); technology (104.6 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (74.88 million); property (273.65 million); plantation (39.56 million); REITs (8.86 million), closed/fund (2,000); energy (215.05 million); healthcare (52.07 million); telecommunications and media (33.64 million); transportation and logistics (46.97 million); and utilities (31.89 million).