GDP grew 4.9% in the three months from July to September compared to the year earlier.

PETALING JAYA: China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter (Q3) of this year signalled that its economic recovery is gaining traction and this will support the trade outlook for Malaysia, said MIDF Research.

In a note today, it said China’s Q3 GDP data which grew 4.9% from July to September compared to the year earlier was better than expected and further recovery will definitely benefit its trading partners.

“In addition to improvement in external trade, we opine that China can still achieve its annual growth target of 5% this year given the stronger-than-expected growth in Q3.

“We believe trading regional countries will benefit from the pick-up in demand from China, which will also support the trade outlook for Malaysia,” it said.

Nevertheless, MIDF Research said it remained cautious that the ongoing challenges in the property market will be one of the downside risks that could affect China’s near-term growth outlook.