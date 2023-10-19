The bids came close to the total value of the existing deals, which amounted to €930 million.

MILAN: Serie A representatives will meet on Monday to discuss whether to back television rights deals worth €4.5 billion over five years or bet big on plans to set up their own media platform to distribute football matches, league and club officials said.

Television rights are a crucial source of revenue for Serie A teams such as this year’s champions Napoli, Juventus, and Milanese clubs AC Milan and Inter, who are struggling to stay competitive with rivals in Europe benefitting from more lucrative broadcast deals.

After four months of negotiations, current major rights holder DAZN has submitted an offer worth €700 million to screen all Serie A matches for the five seasons until the 2028/2029 season in Italy, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Sky Italia has tabled some €200 million to co-broadcast three out of 10 Serie A games per matchday, according to the same sources. The new deals would kick in from next season.

Both proposals were slightly improved compared with previous offers. After including some variable components, the bids were close to the total value of the current deals, worth €930 million, according to the sources.

However, some Serie A clubs have retained doubts over the offer and would like the league to press ahead with an alternative plan to launch its own media business with the support of financial investors.

The launch of a television streaming service platform to broadcast matches would a first for any major football league in Europe.

The league has already received approaches from investment firms and private equity funds willing to partner with it in setting up a media platform to distribute Serie A matches to other television outlets, as well as the launch of a league-run live video streaming subscription service.