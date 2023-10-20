Drop caused by slower increase in restaurants & hotels, food & non-alcoholic beverages, says the statistics department.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s inflation came down to 1.9% in September with the index point recorded at 130.8 from 128.3 in the same month of the previous year, said the statistics department.

Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said slower increases in restaurants & hotels at 4.4% and food & non-alcoholic beverages at 3.9% helped drive down inflation.

Apart from that, moderate growth was also recorded by miscellaneous goods & services (2.5%); health (2.2%); education (2%); housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (1.6%) and furnishings, as well as household equipment & routine household maintenance (1.5%).

Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages & tobacco as well as recreation services & culture increased by 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

Uzir said in a statement today that the food & non-alcoholic beverages group contributed 29.5% of total consumer price index (CPI) weight, recording a moderate increase of 3.9% from August’s 4.1%.

The component of food at home recorded an increase of 2.5% compared to 2.9% recorded in the previous month mainly driven by the subgroup of rice, bread & other cereals (4.1%), while the component of food away from home remained unchanged as in August’s 5.9%.

Uzir said the monthly headline inflation in September up moderately by 0.1% was mainly contributed by alcoholic beverages & tobacco as well as miscellaneous goods & services, which recorded an increase of 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.

The inflation for the third quarter of 2023 declined 2% to 130.7 as compared to 128.1 in the same quarter of the preceding year.

On a quarterly basis, inflation increased 0.4%, the same rate recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

“The core inflation remained at 2.5%, the same rate as recorded in August but it still surpassed the overall national inflation rate (1.9%).

“The highest increase was recorded by the food & non-alcoholic beverages group (5.1%). This was followed by restaurants & hotels (4.4%) and transport (2.9%).”

In comparison to the inflation rate of other countries, Malaysia’s inflation in September (1.9%) was lower than the Philippines (6.1%), Eurozone (4.3%), South Korea (3.7%), Vietnam (3.7%), the US (3.7%) and Indonesia (2.3%).