Shawn Fain has used previous such events to announce expansions of strikes.

DETROIT: United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain will hold a Facebook Live event on Friday, the union said, as 34,000 of its members continue selective strikes against the Detroit Three automakers over the failure to reach agreements on new contracts.

Fain has used some previous such events on Fridays to announce expansions of strikes against Ford Motor, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis since the walkouts began on Sept 15.

The Facebook announcement of the livestream, due to start at 4pm on Friday, did not describe the topic.

Fain met at the bargaining table on Thursday with both GM and Stellantis, officials said.

The UAW last expanded its strikes on Oct 11 when members walked out at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant, the company’s largest and most profitable plant globally.

Fain said last week that UAW members would now walk out of additional Detroit Three facilities without warning rather than waiting until Fridays to announce new plans, as the union had done initially.

UAW members who went on strike at Mercedes supplier ZF’s plant in Alabama last month demanding higher pay and better healthcare benefits ended a nearly month-long walkout on Thursday.