Investments mainly from 283 manufacturing projects, creating over 22,000 jobs, says the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

PETALING JAYA: Perak has attracted over RM22.3 billion in realised investments as at end-June this year, said Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Arham Abdul Rahman.

“The investments are from a total of 283 manufacturing projects, creating more than 22,000 jobs,” he said.

As such, Perak is poised to enhance Malaysia’s electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, particularly in the northern region.

“Especially with the upcoming high-tech industrial hub in Kerian, as projected by the government in Budget 2024.

“Based on the Perak Sejahtera Vision 2023, the state government focuses on several sectors, not just high-tech sectors but also services, such as the Lumut Maritime Industrial City,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the “Mida Invest Series – Perak: Unfolding its Business Potential” event today, he also said the state government aims to attract more investors into the halal, cosmetics and other sectors.

In his keynote speech at the event, Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad said the state government is committed to encouraging investments into the state as it is willing and able to consider reasonable incentives or remove obstacles to facilitate investors.

He said the recent investment promotion mission to Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanning, and Guangzhou in China from Oct 15-21, was successful in attracting potential investments into the state.

Among others, InvestPerak has signed a memorandum of understanding with Zhejiang Sinopont Technology, a China investment company, for an encapsulation film facility with an investment of RM2 billion in Ipoh. This will be the first Zhejiang manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.

“MB Incorporated Perak has also explored potential collaboration with Rare Earth Group Co Ltd, which is based in Nanning, for the latest technology in isolating rare-earth elements and the rehabilitation process or conservation of the industrial site,” he said.

During the mission, the state government strengthened collaboration with strategic trading partners, which included China’s giant automotive company Geely, in ensuring the success of the RM32 billion Automotive High-Tech Valley investment in Tanjung Malim, he added.