It ensures that the city’s largest bank stays sharply focused on enhancing digital banking resilience.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s financial regulator barred DBS Group Holdings Ltd from acquiring new business ventures or reducing the size of its local branch networks for six months, as it steps up efforts to get the lender to resolve a spate of digital banking service outages.

The changes will ensure that the bank keeps sharp focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement Wednesday. The actions were taken following the repeated and prolonged disruptions of DBS’ banking services this year, most recently last month.

“The frequency of outages is unacceptable, the slowness in recoverability is unacceptable,” Ravi Menon, MAS’ managing director said in an earlier Oct 27 interview with Bloomberg News.

“The problem is that the largest bank in Singapore with the largest number of customers has had more than its fair share of outages.”

The continued disruptions — with at least five this year — have led some analysts earlier to raise the prospect of more severe punishments such as fines. Already, MAS has penalised DBS by raising its capital requirements twice in over a year.

DBS’ stock has lost 2.6% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 2.7% loss on the Bloomberg Asia Pacific Banks Index and 5.4% drop in Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index.

Singapore requires banks to ensure any unscheduled outages that affect their operations or customer services not exceed four hours within a one-year period.

A Oct 14 weekend outage left DBS customers unable to access multiple services including online banking and ATM cash withdrawals. The disruption, that also affected Citigroup Inc’s local unit, comes on the heels of similar episodes that DBS has so far struggled to fix.

After the mid-October disruption, MAS ordered DBS and Citi to conduct a thorough investigation on why they were not able to recover their systems within the required time-frame.

While the outage had occurred due to a technical issue at an Equinix Inc data centre used by the lenders, MAS said it expects banks to have contractual agreements with data center providers that incorporate its requirements on system availability.

DBS service disruptions this year

October 20: Intermittent access to mobile wallet services

October 14: Data center glitch led to hours-long disruptions of multiple services; also affected Citigroup’s Singapore unit

September 26: Delays to processing transactions on its PayNow digital payments service

May 5: Disruption in banking and payment systems

March 29: Disruption of digital banking and payment services that lasted about 10 hours

At DBS’s annual meeting for shareholders in March, both chairman Peter Seah and chief executive officer Piyush Gupta apologised for the inconvenience caused following a lengthy disruption that month. Gupta in May called the bank’s infrastructure “robust”.

“There are some bank-specific issues they need to address and they are on top of it,” Menon said. “They will do it and we will hold them accountable.”

Data released in April showed that the seven banks considered to be systematically important to Singapore — which includes DBS and Citi — have reported 17 disruptions that lasted over an hour to their digital banking services since 2018.

Menon said that despite the visibility of DBS’s outages, he did not see this as a systemic issue affecting the whole financial system. “It’s not as if the entire banking system is prone to outages,” he said. “If you look across the banking system, I don’t think we have a problem.”