PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$115.1 billion (RM543.44 billion) as at Jan 15, 2024, from US$112.8 billion (RM532.59 billion) as at Dec 15, 2023.

The central bank said in a statement today that the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services and was one time the total short-term external debt.

It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.5 billion or RM483.95 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion or RM6.14 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion or RM27.38 billion), gold (US$2.6 billion or RM12.28 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.9 billion or RM13.69 billion).

Total assets stood at RM631.17 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM528.35 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.01 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.19 billion), loans and advances (RM24.34 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion) and other assets (RM60.16 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM186.54 billion), currency in circulation (RM164.59 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM157.84 billion), federal government deposits (RM19.61 billion), other deposits (RM40.62 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM28.56 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.74 billion) and other liabilities (RM3.57 billion).