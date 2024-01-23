TNB Remaco will undertake the multi-year maintenance job for Shuaiba North Water Distillation Plant and Power Generation in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait.

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has expanded its power plant maintenance business in Kuwait with a multi-year maintenance programme agreement for the Shuaiba North Power Generation and Water Distillation Plant in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait.

In a statement, TNB said through its subsidiary TNB Repair and Maintenance Sdn Bhd (TNB Remaco), it had formed a joint venture (JV) with Kuwaiti-based Al Dhow Engineering and also entered into a strategic collaboration with General Electric Global Services (GE Vernova).

The utility company said TNB Remaco-Al Dhow JV had awarded GE Vernova with a long-term service agreement to provide maintenance service solutions for the gas turbines at the Shuaiba plant owned by Kuwait’s electricity, water, and renewable energy ministry.

TNB said the agreement is part of a broader effort by the ministry to modernise the power generation infrastructure in Kuwait, contributing to the global effort for a sustainable energy transition.

Meanwhile, TNB Remaco chairman Nazri Pazil said the strategic collaboration aligned with TNB’s commitment to pioneering advancements in the global energy landscape.

“The two partners have their own strengths and expertise that will ensure the reliability of Kuwait’s power infrastructure and contribute to the broader goals of energy transition and sustainability.

“The combination of TNB Remaco–Al Dhow joint venture and GE services with their digital capabilities will help support long-term maintenance and performance for Shuaiba North Power Generation and Water Distillation Plant and ensure the power plant operates at the highest levels of reliability,” he said.

TNB said that under the five-year contract, the joint venture partners would provide comprehensive planned and unplanned maintenance for the gas turbine and its auxiliaries at the 876-megawatt (MW) Shuaiba North power generation and water distillation plant.

Nazri said TNB Remaco had four other ongoing maintenance service projects for various power plants in Kuwait.

“Kuwait is one of our biggest international markets apart from TNB Remaco’s other international footprints including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Vietnam,” he added.

Nazri said the collaboration would not only enhance Kuwait’s power infrastructure but also set a standard for sustainable practices globally.