Safeguarding the investment climate must prevail over political pressures in the US$14.1 billion deal.

WASHINGTON: A group of multinational companies is urging the US government to conduct a fair review of a proposed acquisition of US Steel Corp by Japan’s Nippon Steel by keeping politics out of the way.

The letter by the Global Business Alliance (GBA), made public on Wednesday, came after the proposed US$14.1 billion deal triggered furious criticism in Washington and from trade unions.

In December, the White House called for serious scrutiny of the purchase.

In its letter, the trade group asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) — an interagency body established to review foreign takeovers of US firms — to evaluate the acquisition.

“I urge you to remain steadfast in applying the time-tested principles of CFIUS –- focusing only on actual facts to identify and mitigate potential national security risks,” said GBA president Nancy McLernon in the letter dated Tuesday.

Her letter, addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who chairs CFIUS, also noted that there has been rhetoric “from across the political spectrum” in response to the deal.

The transaction has drawn bipartisan attention on Capitol Hill, with Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman previously calling it “absolutely outrageous.”

Ohio Senator JD Vance and two other Republicans also asked Yellen to block the deal, calling domestic steel production “vital to US national security.”

In her letter, McLernon highlighted President Joe Biden’s stated commitment to open investment and stressed that CFIUS was meant to focus narrowly on national security threats.

“Unfortunately, some elected officials are now advocating to ignore that standard and jeopardise the legitimacy of the Committee,” she wrote.

“Efforts to delay or derail CFIUS reviews could have far-ranging consequences, damaging America’s investment climate,” she added.

Typically, CFIUS is required to complete a review of a transaction within 45 days. The committee can then launch an investigation of up to another 45 days.

The committee can approve the transaction afterward, require mitigation steps to address national security concerns or refer the transaction to the US president if it determines the deal should be blocked.