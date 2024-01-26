The specialty oils and fats refinery will facilitate the production of higher-value palm oil derivatives and products.

PETALING JAYA: Johor Plantations Group Bhd has signed a joint venture agreement with Japan’s Fuji Oil Group’s subsidiary, Fuji Oil Asia Pte Ltd to develop a specialty oils and fats refinery powered by renewable energy.

“This strategic partnership brings together the expertise and commitment of two industry leaders and aligns with both companies’ dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation,” it said.

The collaboration aims to establish new standards for transparency, innovation, and quality in the palm oil industry by leveraging Johor Plantation’s extensive experience in sustainable palm oil cultivation and Fuji Oil’s advanced processing technologies.

“Our collaboration with Fuji Oil, a worldwide leader in food ingredients, underscores our aspiration to become an integrated palm oil player by working with international partners to produce sustainable and responsible essentials for mankind.

“These initiatives also reflect our commitment to addressing our nation’s socioeconomic needs through innovative business ventures, while ensuring that product integrity and traceability remain fundamental to our business,” said Johor Plantation managing director Faris Adli Shukery.

Meanwhile, Fuji Oil Asia managing director Kunihiko Ogata said palm oil is a key raw material for the Fuji Oil Group and the company considers aiming for sustainable palm oil sourcing to be its societal responsibility.

Fuji Oil Asia and Fuji Oil Group are expected to be actively engaged in the supply of traceable and sustainable palm oil to contribute to society by working to solve the world’s food and health challenges.

Johor Plantation is expected to tap into Fuji Oil’s wealth of experience in marketing, sales, technical capabilities, and well-established customer relationships with renowned multinational companies in the confectionery and packaged food sector.

Through the establishment of this specialty oils and fats refinery, Johor Plantation will facilitate the production of higher-value and quality palm oil derivatives and specialty products to enhance the market competitiveness for both companies.

The additional revenue streams across the entire value chain will also help cushion Johor Plantation against potential risks, bolster resilience in the dynamic market environment, and allow for higher margins for the company’s palm oil products.

In January, Johor Plantations filed a draft prospectus for a domestic initial public offering.

Johor Plantations is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kulim (M) Bhd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johor Corporation.