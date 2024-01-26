Italy’s top football league is seeking a more lucrative deal after the contract with the telecoms firm expires in June.

MILAN: Serie A is exploring potential alternatives to a title sponsorship deal with Telecom Italia (TIM) whose brand has been tied with Italy’s top-flight football league for over two decades, sources familiar with the matter said yesterday.

Serie A is seeking to sign a more lucrative deal once the existing three-year contract with TIM – the league’s title sponsor – expires in June.

Under such a deal, TIM grants Serie A some €20 million annually and so far the telecoms firm has shown little appetite in improving financial terms as chief executive officer Pietro Labriola is on the hunt for savings as part of a restructuring effort, the sources said.

Besides TIM, other companies including energy group Eni have been in talks with Serie A in recent weeks and are considering a bid for the sponsorship deal, according to the sources.

Eni’s sponsorship proposal would involve its sustainable mobility unit Enilive, the sources said.

TIM, Eni, and Serie A declined to comment.

Serie A’s clubs representatives will gather today to take stock of negotiations at a scheduled meeting in Milan but a decision is not expected yet as talks are ongoing, the sources added.

TIM has been a title sponsorship partner with Serie A since the 1998/1999 season.