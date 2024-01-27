The sale forms roughly 25% of shares held by the ex-wife of chief executive Jeff Bezos.

NEW YORK: MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com billionaire chief executive Jeff Bezos, sold 65.3 million shares in the e-commerce giant last year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The share sale forms about 25% of the philanthropist’s Amazon stake in the e-commerce giant and would be worth US$10.4 billion at Amazon’s Friday closing price, the report said, citing a regulatory filing.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the filing. Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of her divorce from the company’s founder in 2019. The stake, worth US$36 billion at the time, made her one of the richest women in the world.

Scott, who pledged in 2019 to donate half her fortune to charity, has given millions of dollars to various causes.

Her net worth on Friday stood at US$42.6 billion, according to Forbes.