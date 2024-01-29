Investors should remain vigilant amid growing global volatility and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia maintained its upward trajectory to end higher for the sixth straight trading day today, with the key index breaking the 16-month high, on the back of persistent buying in plantation and financial services counters, said dealers.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the key regional indices closed mostly higher with strong gains in energy stocks following the surge in crude oil prices.

“Bargain-hunting persists in Hong Kong as China’s market regulator implements various measures to support the markets,” he told Bernama.

To recap, Thong said Beijing policymakers made a 50-basis point cut in required cash reserves for banks, injecting approximately US$140 billion (RM 662.76 billion) liquidity into the banking system to bolster its economy.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.77% to 36,026.94, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index improved 0.78% to 16,077.24, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index decreased 0.61% to 3,140.31, and China’s SSE Composite Index declined 0.92% to 2,883.36.

For the local bourse, Thong maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook on the market, given the improving investor sentiment.

“Moreover, we foresee a positive ripple effect from China’s stimulus plan, potentially benefitting regional markets including Malaysia.

“However, investors are advised to remain vigilant amid growing global volatility and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East,” he said.

Thong anticipated that the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) would trend within the 1,500-1,520 range for the week.

“Looking at the technical indicators, we foresee a potential upward trend in the index if it can overcome the immediate resistance of 1,527. The immediate support level is spotted at 1,500,” he said.

The FBM KLCI gained 9.11 points to end at 1,515.39 from Friday’s close of 1,506.28.

The barometer index, which opened 1.83 points better at 1,508.11, moved between 1,507.88 and 1,518.44 throughout the day.

Decliners led advancers 513 to 499 on the broader market, while 471 counters were unchanged, 805 untraded and 64 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 4.32 billion units valued at RM2.98 billion from 4.92 billion units worth RM3.42 billion on Friday.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank perked up nine sen to RM9.23, Public Bank and CIMB rose four sen each to RM4.41 and RM6.22, respectively, Petronas Chemicals added three sen to RM6.73, while Tenaga Nasional fell four sen to RM10.50.

Of the actives, Minetech and MRCB eased 0.5 sen each to 15 sen and 64.5 sen, respectively, newly-listed Master Tec slipped three sen to 36 sen, while YNH Property added 13 sen to 84.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 48.39 points to 11,281.18, the FBMT 100 Index surged 50.59 points to 10,935.97, and the FBM 70 Index advanced 8.31 points to 15,291.52.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 41.77 points to 11,331.43 while the FBM ACE Index lost 22.95 points to 4,819.18.

Sector-wise, the financial services index expanded 116.88 points to 16,942.58, the energy index bagged 5.01 points to 883.56, the property index gained 4.48 points to 928.9, the plantation index jumped 96.88 points to 7,262.6, and the industrial products and services index perked up 0.96 of-a-point to 174.88.

The Main Market volume declined to 2.94 billion units worth RM2.68 billion from 3.12 billion units worth RM3.05 billion on Friday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 635.14 million units valued at RM97.47 million versus 798.71 million units valued at RM115.58 million previously.

The ACE Market volume tumbled to 740.72 million shares worth RM201.17 million compared with Friday’s 990.69 million shares worth RM249.75 million.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 339.94 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (816.6 million); construction (214.37 million); technology (161.03 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (98.66 million); property (778.58 million); plantation (52.18 million); REITs (23.07 million), closed/fund (182,600); energy (143.45 million); healthcare (112.47 million); telecommunications and media (47.44 million); transportation and logistics (52.35 million); and utilities (102.81 million).