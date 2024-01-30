The power distribution system provider has accepted a new work order from a global provider of semiconductors.

PETALING JAYA: HE Group Bhd has won a RM34.79 million contract from a semiconductor components manufacturer for a project in Kedah.

In a filing today, the power distribution system provider said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hexatech Engineering Sdn Bhd, has accepted a new work order from the customer, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Munich, Germany.

“The customer’s holding company is a leading global provider of semiconductors,” it said.

HE Group said the work order involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a low-voltage power distribution system for a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Kedah.

“The work order will commence on Jan 31 and is expected to be completed by April 30,” it said.

HE Group is a newly listed company that debuted today on the Ace Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

At today’s market close, the company’s share price rose 4.5 sen or 16.07% at 32.5 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM143 million.