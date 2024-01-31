The renewal extends the partnership for an additional 36 months, starting from Jan 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2026.

PETALING JAYA: Minetech Resources Bhd unit, Minetech Construction Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract extension from Able Return Sdn Bhd and Damar Consolidated Exploration Sdn Bhd for waste removal, ore delivery, and associated works for the Selinsing gold mine project worth RM230 million.

In a statement today, the civil engineering specialist said the renewal extended the partnership for an additional 36 months, starting from Jan 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2026.

The group noted that the Selinsing gold mine spans 150.3 km², nestled in Malaysia’s central gold belt, encompassing the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub properties, located 158km north of Kuala Lumpur.

“The mine boasts a gold processing plant and essential infrastructure, readily accessible from all properties,” it shared.

Executive chairman Abang Abdillah Izzarim commented that the contract is a significant milestone for Minetech as it not only reaffirmed the company’s leading position in the industry but also aligns with its strategic vision for growth and excellence.

“We are committed to leveraging our expertise and capabilities to further contribute to the success of the Selinsing gold mine project, ensuring value creation for all stakeholders involved,” he noted.