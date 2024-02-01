With a population of over 600 million, Southeast Asia offers businesses ample potential for expansion, says Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

PETALING JAYA: Local entrepreneurs are encouraged to explore and expand their businesses into the Southeast Asian market which is seen to have tremendous potential for expansion, said Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

He said with a huge population of over 600 million, Southeast Asia offers businesses ample potential to expand following the growth and demand from industries in the region.

“As entrepreneurs, they cannot limit their business mindset to only the local environment, they should be bold to compete at the regional and global levels. Southeast Asia has a population of 600 million with Indonesia alone having a population of over 200 million.

“There are entrepreneurs who aspire to expand their business to other continents, to the US, India, whereas in Asean, we have 600 million people, it’s sufficient, in fact, a huge market in its own right,” he said.

Amirudin said local businesses prefer to do business in other areas compared to our region which offers growth and demand from high-value industries,” he said in his opening address at the Selangor State Development Corporation’s (PKNS) Entrepreneurs Awards Night yesterday.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said PKNS also provides entrepreneur development product and networking programmes including training and mentor/mentee guidance, and up to programmes that inculcate interest in business for school students.

PKNS senior general manager of entrepreneurship Azilah Arasad said, through the entrepreneur development unit (BPU), a total of 35 main entrepreneurship programmes have been implemented to date and the economic value achieved by entrepreneurs under its guidance, via these programmes, amounted to over RM202 million last year.