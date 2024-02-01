The state-of-the-art facility in Indiana will specialise in high-bandwidth memory chips for Nvidia’s GPUs.

SEOUL: South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has chosen the state of Indiana for a cutting-edge facility in the US, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

SK Hynix is considering a possible investment in the US but hasn’t made a final decision yet, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company’s new packaging plant in Indiana will specialise in stacking standard dynamic random access memory chips to create high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, before integrating them with Nvidia’s Ographic processing units (GPUs), the report said, citing sources.

SK Hynix currently produces its HBM chips in South Korea. Subsequently, they are shipped to Taiwan, where they are integrated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing into Nvidia’s GPUs, alongside other TSMC-made processors, FT reported.