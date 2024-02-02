The IT company’s logo will appear on the sleeve of the Los Blancos’ men’s, women’s, and youth team shirts.

MADRID: Real Madrid announced a sleeve sponsorship deal with information technology company HP today worth a reported €70 million.

“HP become the first brand in 121 years of the club’s history to have their logo on the sleeve of the Real Madrid shirt,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

The HP logo will appear on the sleeve of both the men’s and women’s shirts, along with the youth teams.

Madrid did not specify the length of the deal or the price but Spanish media reported they will make €70 million.