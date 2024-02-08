The reserves will be sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services, says the central bank.

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves fell by 0.26% to US$114.8 billion (RM543.85 billion) as of Jan 31, 2024, down from US$115.1 billion (RM545.27 billion) on January 15.

The central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services and was one time the total short-term external debt.

“The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes,” it said in a statement.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves which stood at US$102.2 billion (RM487.44 billion), followed by International Monetary Fund reserves at US$1.4 billion (RM6.68 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) at US$5.8 billion (RM27.66 billion), gold at US$2.6 billion (RM12.4 billion), and other reserve assets at US$2.8 billion (RM13.35 billion).

Total assets stood at RM632.12 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM527.17 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.01 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.23 billion), loans and advances (RM24.41 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion) and other assets (RM62.18 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM187.03 billion), currency in circulation (RM166.71 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM169.29 billion), federal government (RM5.08 billion) and others (RM38.99 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM31.68 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.74 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.52 billion).