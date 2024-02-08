The Hong Leong Asia Pacific Equity Fund achieved a yield of 5.92%, while both the Hong Leong Asia-Pacific Dividend Fund and the Hong Leong Consumer Products Sector Fund recorded a yield of 5.04%.

PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (Hong Leong AM) has declared income distributions amounting to RM449 million across 19 funds for 2023.

Among them, the Hong Leong Asia Pacific Equity Fund saw a distribution yield of 5.92%, while both the Hong Leong Asia-Pacific Dividend Fund and the Hong Leong Consumer Products Sector Fund saw a distribution yield of 5.04%.

The fund manager said it has upheld its commitment to deliver sustainable distribution yield to its investors throughout 2023.

“While market volatility and uncertainty are expected to persist in 2024 due to various macro events across the world, Hong Leong AM will remain focussed on applying appropriate strategies to continuously deliver potential growth and opportunities to its investors,” it said in a statement today.

Hong Leong AM added that four of its EPF-Members Investment Scheme approved funds, including Hong Leong Asia-Pacific Dividend Fund, Hong Leong Dividend Fund, Hong Leong Dana Makmur, and Hong Leong Dana Maa’rof have collectively received 20 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2023 for both Malaysia and the Global Islamic category.