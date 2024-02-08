The offshore marine services company’s unit, Perdana Nautika Sdn Bhd secures the contracts from ROC Oil (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and T7 Marine Sdn Bhd.

PETALING JAYA: Perdana Petroleum Bhd’s subsidiary Perdana Nautika Sdn Bhd, has secured two work orders amounting to RM14.3 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the offshore marine services company said Perdana Nautika received a work order from ROC Oil (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd for the provision of a unit of anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessel valued at RM8.4 million.

It said the contract duration was up to 120 days, beginning the first week of January 2024, with the option to extend for up to 30 days from the commencement date.

“Perdana Nautika shall provide the AHTS vessel with crew and equipment to perform a continuous 24-hour service to assist and/or service drilling rigs, offshore installations, derrick barges, towing and anchor jobs in the Sarawak region,” it said.

In a separate filing with the bourse, the company said Perdana Nautika also received a letter of award from T7 Marine Sdn Bhd for the provision of a unit of accommodation work barge (AWB) worth RM5.9 million.

It said the contract would commence between Feb 6-20, 2024, for a duration of up to 50 days with extension options.

“Perdana Nautika shall provide a unit of AWB with crew and equipment to perform a continuous service as per the scope of works agreed to assist T7 Marine’s project activities,” it said.

Perdana Petroleum said both contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024.

At the close of trading, Perdana Petroleum’s share price was up by 0.5 sen or 2% at 25.5 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM566 million.