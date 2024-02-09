The stock exchange ended on thin volume, with buying interest mainly in the energy and property sectors, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended on a flat note in a quiet market ahead of the Chinese New Year’s long weekend.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said Bursa ended on thin volume, with buying interest in the broader market mainly in the energy and property sectors.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was flat, just 0.08 of-a-point lower at 1,512.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,512.36.

The barometer index opened 1.46 points higher at 1,513.82 and moved between 1,509.56 and 1,514.72 throughout the day.

Gainers trounced losers 530 to 313 on the broader market, while 445 counters were unchanged, 999 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover slid to 1.862 billion units valued at RM1.096 billion from yesterday’s 3.25 billion units valued at RM2 billion.

Among the heavyweights, CelcomDigi and Press Metal added one sen each to RM4.23 and RM4.63, MISC gained two sen to RM7.35, Maybank, Tenaga Nasional and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.26, RM10.78 and RM6.71, while Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.35 and CIMB declined four sen to RM6.19.

As for the actives, Dataprep rose two sen to 15 sen, Minetech improved by 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Velesto was flat at 26.5 sen, Reneuco shed 1.5 sen to 5.5 sen, while Widad and TWL both eased 0.5 sen to 12 sen and 3.5 sen.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Reneuco announced that the company is an affected listed issuer under Practice Note 17 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 11.09 points higher at 11,245.02, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 7.03 points to 10,904.51, the FBM 70 Index strengthened by 41.1 points to 15,210.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 20.35 points to 11,286.18, and the FBM ACE Index swelled 50.4 points to 4,822.21.

Sector-wise, the property index went up 7.25 points to 912.35, the plantation index gave up 5.75 points to 7,192.16 and the energy index added 7.26 points to 887.96.

The financial services index depreciated 35.92 points to 16,880.97, but the industrial products and services index added 0.46 of-a-point to 172.69.

The Main Market volume eased slightly to 1.08 billion units worth RM933.56 million from yesterday’s 1.85 billion units worth RM1.77 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 448.53 million units worth RM71.83 million from 676.53 million units worth RM102.92 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume declined to 325.18 million shares worth RM88.91 million against 695.62 million shares worth RM118.56 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 224.44 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (200.03 million); construction (71.3 million); technology (135.69 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (26.82 million); property (207.56 million); plantation (10.43 million); REITs (8.02 million), closed/fund (27,000); energy (90.56 million); healthcare (33.31 million); telecommunications and media (16.641 million); transportation and logistics (13 million); and utilities (38.05 million).

The market is closed on Monday (Feb 12) for the Chinese New Year public holiday.