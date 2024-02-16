Expectations are high for continued solid performance in the banking sector throughout 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened higher in early trade on Friday, echoing global markets, while major regional markets closed broadly higher leveraging on Wall Street’s performance overnight.

Rakuten Trade head of research Kenny Yee said the FBM KLCI ended on a flat note yesterday attributed to late buying activities, showing that the local bourse is well supported at current levels.

“As we enter into the earnings season, it is without doubt that the banking sector will continue to show decent performance for 2023,” he said in a note today.

Hence, Yee expects the index to hover within the 1,530 to 1,540 range today amid the improving participation from the retail segment as illustrated by the enhancing daily volume.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 3.09 points to 1,531.47 from Thursday’s close of 1,528.38.

The barometer index opened 2.30 points better at 1,530.68.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 190 to 115, while 238 counters were unchanged, 1,757 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 212.72 million units worth RM46.72 million.

Banking-heavyweight counters, Maybank added three sen to RM9.43, Public Bank and CIMB rose one sen each to RM4.40 and RM6.37, respectively, while Hong Leong Bank perked up two sen to RM19.40.

As for the actives, TWL was flat at 3.5 sen, Hong Seng improved half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Sarawak Cable inched up 1.5 sen to 25 sen, Sarawak Consolidated increased one sen to 42 sen, while Fitters and MAG were both flat at 4.5 sen and 20 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 23.10 points higher at 11,389.76, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 21.70 points to 11,039.92, the FBM 70 Index put on 27.76 points to 15,386.99, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 14.98 points to 11,420.74, but the FBM ACE Index trimmed 6.75 points to 4,889.80.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 44.21 points to 17,186.06, while the Industrial Products and Services Index stood at 175.04.

The Property Index went up 3.80 points to 925.2, the Plantation Index added 8.87 points to 7,224.95 and the Energy Index edged up 4.71 points to 894.05.