The Chicago-based carrier had previously suspended service to the country following the Oct 7 attack.

WASHINGTON: United Airlines UAL.O said on Wednesday that it plans to resume direct US flights to Israel early next month, becoming the first American carrier to resume service since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel.

United, American Airlines AAL.O, and Delta Air Lines DAL.N all suspended US service to Israel in October following the attack.

Chicago-based United said it will resume flights from Newark to Tel Aviv next month but does not plan to restart flights from other US cities until at least this fall.

Restarting US carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israel bombardment of Gaza.

United said its goal is to resume daily non-stop service to Tel Aviv starting March 6 from Newark on a Boeing 787-10.

On March 2 and March 4, the airline said it will operate flights from Newark to Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich, Germany, with return flights from Israel to Newark on March 3 and March 5.

United said it “conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel.”

The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United said it “will continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted, including changes to the resumed service from New York/Newark announced today.”

Before Oct 7, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington, and Chicago. The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed “will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall.”

Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean AGNr.AT, and Air France AIRF.PA are among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv.

Delta has cancelled flights to Israel through April 30 while American Airlines has halted flights through Oct 28. Last October, more than 30 US lawmakers urged the airlines to resume flights to Israel “as soon as possible.”