PETALING JAYA: The appointment of Shahrazat Ahmad as a board member of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will help the regulator achieve its strategic objectives to develop a robust and competitive capital market, said SC chairman Awang Adek Hussin.

In a statement, he said Shahrazat’s extensive background in finance, coupled with her proven track record in strategic development and investment management, positions her as a valuable addition to the SC Board.

The board is responsible for the SC’s overall governance and overseeing its regulatory and developmental mandates.

“With a career spanning nearly 30 years in several key ministries and agencies, Shahrazat brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as a board member,” he said.

Shahrazat is currently deputy secretary-general (investment) at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and was appointed by the ministry for a two-year term effective Feb 15.

She also held various senior positions at the implementation coordination unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, most notably as deputy director-general (development).