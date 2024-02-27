This follows the retirement of Syed Anwar Jamalullail, who is expected to step down after the upcoming annual general meeting.

PETALING JAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd announced the appointment of former Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) president Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin as its new chairman, effective May 1, 2024.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the food and beverage company stated that this follows the retirement of Syed Anwar Jamalullail, who is expected to step down after the upcoming annual general meeting.

In September 2023, Nestle appointed Wan Zulkiflee as its independent, non-executive director, effective Oct 1, 2023.

Nestle said over the past 40 years, Wan Zulkiflee’s career includes leadership roles across a spectrum of prominent organisations such as Petronas, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd.

“Currently, he chairs the boards of DRB-Hicom Bhd and Gas Malaysia Bhd.

“The company will make the necessary announcement of the change in the boardroom, once it takes effect,” Nestle said.