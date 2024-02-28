The lower performance is mainly due to a reduced contribution from its Armada Kraken floating production storage and offloading unit.

PETALING JAYA: Bumi Armada Bhd showed a 54.7% decrease in net profit for its 2023 financial year (FY2023), amounting to RM332.06 million, compared with RM732.41 million reported in FY2022.

This was mainly due to lower contribution from Armada Kraken floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) amid the failure of hydraulic submersible pump transformers and impairment, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2023, was also 11.6% lower at RM2.13 billion compared to RM2.41 billion before.

The group reported a net loss of RM165.49 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023) versus a net profit of RM210.68 million in the same quarter previously, mainly due to the impairment of property, plant and equipment (PPE) of RM514.4 million on Armada Kraken FPSO and Subsea Construction assets.

Revenue was higher at RM622.98 million versus RM605.03 million before.

“Our vessels, particularly Armada Kraken FPSO, performed well during the quarter despite recognition of non-cash impairment of PPE, which impacted our quarterly results.

“Cash generation remained robust, which enabled us to reduce our debt further,” CEO Gary Christenson said in a statement.

Moving forward, it said the group will continue to explore ways to enhance shareholder value, including new projects and possible corporate activities.

“In October 2023, the group finalised a syndicated term loan facility of US$105.5 million (RM503.13 million) to refinance the previous term loan facility.

“At year-end, net current liabilities were RM1.42 billion due to the classification of the sukuk murabahah debt as current liabilities,” it said.

The group said it would continue working towards refinancing the sukuk murabahah debt before it falls due in September 2024.

It said the order book at the end of Q4 2023 remained robust at RM9.8 billion, with additional optional extensions of up to RM9.5 billion.

At the close of trading today, Bumi Armada’s share price was up 6.5 sen or 11.11% at 52 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM3.08 billion.