The US Dollar Index fell 0.13% to 103.838 points, as the market awaits the US personal consumption expenditures inflation report tonight, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, spurred by Bank Negara Malaysia’s comments on its valuation.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the central bank’s statement has provided an impetus for local traders even as market participants continue to observe the timing for the first US rate cut.

Afzanizam said the local currency appreciated against the US dollar today with the US Dollar Index (DXY) falling 0.13% to 103.838 points.

“This happens as the market awaits the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation report tonight,” he added.

At 6pm, the ringgit went up to 4.7400/4.7455 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.7690/4.7730.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency rose against the British pound to 6.0042/6.0111 from 6.0199/6.0250 yesterday, strengthened versus the euro to 5.1434/5.1493 from 5.1510/5.1553 previously, but fell vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.1642/3.1681 from 3.1635/3.1664 at yesterday’s close.

The ringgit also performed better against other Asean currencies.

It edged up versus the Thai baht to 13.2140/13.2345 from yesterday’s close of 13.2252/13.2421 and was up against the Singapore dollar at 3.5257/3.5301 compared to 3.5405/3.5437 previously.

The local currency also gained versus the Philippine peso at 8.43/8.44 from 8.47/8.49 yesterday and inched up vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah to 301.5/302 from 303.8/304.3.